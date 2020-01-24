dog attack

Madera woman whose dog mauled man to death takes plea deal

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman whose dogs mauled a man to death in Madera took a plea deal in court on Friday.

Heather Anglin pleaded guilty to owning a vicious dog that fatally attacked a person -- and a probation violation. She also agreed never to own a dog again.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped a manslaughter charge and agreed to dismiss the charges against her boyfriend, Aaron Daniels.

The couple was living in a homeless encampment in a riverbed near Elm and Yosemite when her dogs killed 38-year-old Lasarao Macedo on November 10.

"It's one of the worst crime scenes I've ever seen. I've been doing this job for a long time," said Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Dupras. "Ms. Anglin, the crime she pleads to exposes her to up to three years in prison. Quite frankly, my office and I, in specifically, will be asking that the judge sentence her to that three years for this vicious attack."

Anglin is scheduled to be back in court for sentencing on February 21.

