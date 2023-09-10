Federal officials are investigating what led to a helicopter crash in the Sierra National Forest.

Helicopter crashes in Sierra National Forest, cause of accident under investigation

SIERRA NATIONAL FOREST (KFSN) -- Federal officials are investigating what led to a helicopter crash in the Sierra National Forest.

Officials say a CAL FIRE contracted helicopter crashed around 1:45 p.m. Saturday near the Teakettle Experimental Forest.

The aircraft was battling the Tea Fire at the time of the crash.

Skylife and emergency medical services were sent to the scene and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

Fresno County Board of Supervisor, Nathan Magsig, was briefed on the incident and tells Action News that the helicopter pilot is being treated at Community Regional Medical Center, and is expected to be okay.

