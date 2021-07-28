traffic

Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic jam on Herndon Avenue in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traffic is backed up in northeast Fresno after a crash involving multiple vehicles, police say.

The Fresno Police Department tweeted about the crash shortly before 12:30 pm.

Officials said the collision happened on westbound Herndon Avenue near Fresno Street. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.



The picture shared on social media showed dozens of cars lined up while crews work to clear the scene.

Police warned drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

