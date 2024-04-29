WATCH LIVE

Construction to repair section of Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park

This is the last remaining repair to a section of the Generals Highway that was severely damaged during the 2023 winter storms.

Monday, April 29, 2024
Construction to repair section of Generals Highway in Sequoia NP
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Road construction closures and delays will go in place in Sequoia National Park.

This is the last remaining repair to a section of the Generals Highway that was severely damaged during the 2023 winter storms.

The full scope of the project is expected to last about eight weeks.

