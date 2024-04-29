This is the last remaining repair to a section of the Generals Highway that was severely damaged during the 2023 winter storms.

Construction to repair section of Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park

Visitors can expect this for about the next month between Hospital Rock and the Giant Forest area.

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Road construction closures and delays will go in place in Sequoia National Park.

The full scope of the project is expected to last about eight weeks.