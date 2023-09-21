Beloved northeast Fresno comic book store set to close after 30+ years

A beloved comic book store in northeast Fresno is set to close after more than three decades in business.

The store will continue to get new stuff every week up until the closing date. Paperbacks, toys, posters and cards are half off.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A beloved comic book store in northeast Fresno is set to close after more than three decades in business.

"Heroes Comics" on Shaw Avenue will be shutting its doors on December 31.

Owner Dave Allread says the current landlord wants to increase rent by 70 percent, which is something he can't do.

He says following the news, he has made the decision to retire at the end of the year instead of moving to a new location.

Despite the announcement, Allread says he's grateful for being in business for so long.

"'I appreciate everyone -- it's been a great 34 years," Allread said. "I'm super happy with the people I've met over the years. It's been super gratifying.''

The comic book store will continue to get new stuff every week up until the closing date.

Paperbacks, toys, posters and cards are 50 percent off.

Other items will also be on sale over the next couple of months.