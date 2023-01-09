Dramatic video shows rockslide and major flooding that has closed Highway 168 at four-lane

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rockslide and major flooding have closed Highway 168 at the four-lane in Fresno County.

Video provided by the California Highway Patrol shows giant boulders falling onto the road, which looked more like a river at the time.

During the last week, the four-lane has been closed on and off amid severe weather conditions and other rockslides.

Late last week, one-way traffic was restored and just this past weekend, it was fully reopened with potholes temporarily patched.

This latest rockslide will likely take some time to clear.

Caltrans and CHP have asked all drivers to avoid travel if possible due to the extreme weather conditions.

Tollhouse Road at Pittman Hill road is closed in both directions.

Auberry Road also remains closed.