Highway 168 reopens at the Four Lanes, potholes temporarily patched

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- All lanes of Highway 168 at the Four Lanes are now open.

A portion of the highway was closed after a rockslide last week.

It was then reopened under one-way traffic control near the damage.

The Caltrans scaling team repelled down the hillside Tuesday with geologists to check for loose rock.

The scaling team was scheduled to repel again on Friday, after the storm passed.

The rockslide created potholes on the road. Those have been temporarily patched.