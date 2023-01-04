Highway 168 near Shaver Lake to reopen with traffic control after rockslide

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rockslide and erosion cut off two of the three routes between Fresno and the mountains of eastern Fresno County.

On Tuesday night, Caltrans announced that Highway 168 at the four lane will reopen with one-way traffic control by Wednesday afternoon.

The rockslide that happened Saturday afternoon has been blocking the route between Prather and Shaver Lake, which also impacts travel to China Peak.

Pictures shared by Caltrans showed workers repelling from the mountainside as they worked to assess the situation and get the highway back open.

Auberry Road, which was shut down on Monday due to erosion on the shoulder, is fully closed near Alder Springs. The road remains open to local traffic.

Crews have determined that Auberry Road can be repaired, but it's estimated to take two weeks.

In the meantime, drivers have to take Tollhouse Road to get around the closure.

The narrow and winding two-lane road is the only option for a detour right now.

Officials are urging people to postpone their trips up here and avoid adding to the traffic on Tollhouse Road if possible.