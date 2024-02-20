Flooded roadways cause delays for drivers in Merced County

Flooding along Highway 59 caused delays for drivers in Merced County on Monday morning.

Flooding along Highway 59 caused delays for drivers in Merced County on Monday morning.

Flooding along Highway 59 caused delays for drivers in Merced County on Monday morning.

Flooding along Highway 59 caused delays for drivers in Merced County on Monday morning.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flooding caused delays for drivers in Merced County on Monday morning.

The California Highway says Highway 59 was shut down due to flooding.

As more rain is expected to fall in Merced County, officers urging people to avoid trouble areas.

From Sunday to Tuesday, the county is expected to see one and a half to two inches of rain.

Action News drove north on 59 to the community of Snelling.

Roads were cleared by the time we passed through on Monday afternoon, but we did see several orchards and parts of the road covered in water.

Video of Eden Dale Creek captured the fast moving water making its way through.

People from the area who we stopped to talk with say they have learned how to manage the flooded roads.

"If it rains hard overnight, it'll be flooded in the morning. It's been like that for as long as I can remember, so it's a common occurrence. It happens all the time," said Eddie Thiner, a Snelling resident.

Thiner says when roadways flood, he has to find alternative routes and it can be a hassle.

"You're not gonna avoid it all if it rains enough, you know," explained Thiner.

He adds the county is proactive when it comes to clearing flooded roadways for drivers.

The California Highway Patrol says will continue to monitor trouble spots as the week continues.

You also see trouble spots in real time on their Quickmap website and mobile app.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.