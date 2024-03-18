WATCH LIVE

Highway 99 off-ramp to Floral Avenue closed until May for construction in Fresno County

Monday, March 18, 2024
Road construction near Floral Avenue may impact your commute on Highway 99 through Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Road construction may impact your commute on Highway 99 through Fresno County.

Starting Monday, Caltrans crews will shut down the southbound 99 off-ramps to Floral Avenue and the connector ramp to Southbound Highway 43.

This is part of a road improvement project between Selma and Fowler.

The closure is planned to be in place until May of this year.

Drivers are encouraged to use the detour at Manning Avenue while the closure is in place.

