Hikers found safe after going missing in Yosemite National Park

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Search and rescue crews have located two hikers who went missing in Yosemite National Park over the weekend.
The National Park Service announced just after 2 pm Monday that Miguel Delgado and Ana Rodarte of Santa Cuz had been found.
The originally left Bridalveil Creek Campground at about 10 Saturday morning for a day hike and were planning to be back within a couple of hours.
Crews were deployed on the ground and in the air to look for them.
No word yet on if either of the pair suffered any injuries.