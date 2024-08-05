Hikers found safe after going missing in Yosemite National Park

Search and rescue crews have located two hikers who went missing in Yosemite National Park over the weekend.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Search and rescue crews have located two hikers who went missing in Yosemite National Park over the weekend.

The National Park Service announced just after 2 pm Monday that Miguel Delgado and Ana Rodarte of Santa Cuz had been found.

The originally left Bridalveil Creek Campground at about 10 Saturday morning for a day hike and were planning to be back within a couple of hours.

Crews were deployed on the ground and in the air to look for them.

No word yet on if either of the pair suffered any injuries.