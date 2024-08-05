WATCH LIVE

Monday, August 5, 2024
Hikers found safe after going missing in Yosemite National Park
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Search and rescue crews have located two hikers who went missing in Yosemite National Park over the weekend.

The National Park Service announced just after 2 pm Monday that Miguel Delgado and Ana Rodarte of Santa Cuz had been found.

The originally left Bridalveil Creek Campground at about 10 Saturday morning for a day hike and were planning to be back within a couple of hours.

Crews were deployed on the ground and in the air to look for them.

No word yet on if either of the pair suffered any injuries.

