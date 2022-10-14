Porterville elementary school celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hispanic Heritage Month has been full of celebrating culture at West Putnam Elementary School in Porterville.

Through curriculum and morning announcements, students have learned about successful people from Spanish-speaking backgrounds.

Patty Espinoza is the principal at the elementary school.

She prides herself in helping preserve her students' culture.

"That is what we want our students to learn, is that your culture is part of who they are and they can use that to move forward and embrace it, so instilling the pride in them for who they are," she said.

This week, the school revealed their new mascot -- an Eagle.

The event was centered around Latino traditions -- it included Mariachi, Baile Folklorico and a Mexican Grito competition.

5th grader Damien Gonzalez was the winner.

"I was really nervous but then whenever I saw everybody else on it, I started getting not so nervous," he said.

Students also learn about world cultures through their annual 'Christmas Around the World' door decorating contest.

Maribel Valadez is a Tulare County native and a reading specialist at the school.

Campus activities have allowed her to keep her own traditions alive.

"It is really exciting to see all these different events that are going on around us here at the school," she said. "Students are excited, parents are as well. I love to see the parent involvement. Every year, it is growing."

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations don't stop here.

The school will host a "Day of the Dead" or "Dia de los Muertos" festival at the end of the month.

The event honors a traditional Mexican holiday to remember loved ones who have passed.