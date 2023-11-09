Agencies gearing up for wet weather after year of historic rainfall in Central California

Although local agencies are doing what they can, they are urging people who live near or drive near waterways to be prepared.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a year filled with historic rainfall across central California, officials are gearing up for what could be another wet year.

Tulare Lake is currently covering about 34,000 acres of farmland.

It has receded significantly from its 100,000 acre peak earlier this year.

In the last year, Kings County officials have strengthened levees along waterways.

But with already saturated ground and winter storms ahead, the Kings County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is preparing for what could be more flooding.

"The emergency operation center here is pretty confident in things we have done to prepare to increase the safety of the residents of Kings County," said Christopher Martin with the Kings County Sheriff's Office.

Although flooding doesn't seem to be a big concern at the moment, they have enhanced their water rescue team and joined partnerships with the fire department.

They've also bought an Air boat and an inflatable boat with a small engine motor.

KCSO says most waters have been pumped out by local farmers, moved through canals to the Bay area and the california aqueduct as well.

"Over the last year we have learned a lot and we've done a lot as a community, not just in Kings County but across the board in being prepared for disasters that maybe we weren't prepared for before," explained Martin.

The National Weather Service, army corps of engineers, local water districts and police departments have also partnered in preparation.

Also leading the emergency response team is the Kings County office of emergency services.

Although local agencies are doing what they can, they are urging people who live near or drive near waterways to be prepared.

"Be prepared in case there's an emergency that you need to evacuate. Have a go back ready that way. If there is that situation, you know, we will alert you. We do have the means to mass, notify our community, and that way you can be ready," mentioned Abraham Valencia with the Emergency Services Manager Kings County.

To better plan and prepare you can visit California's Office of Emergency Services here.

