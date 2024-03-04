Woman hospitalized following hit-and-run in Tower District, police say

Fresno Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that left a woman hospitalized.

Fresno Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that left a woman hospitalized.

Fresno Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that left a woman hospitalized.

Fresno Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that left a woman hospitalized.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for the driver who hit a woman in the Tower District.

Authorities responded to the area of Olive and Linden Avenues in the Tower District around 8 p.m. Sunday after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle that hit the woman has not been identified or located.

Investigators say they are looking through the evidence to find the vehicle's driver.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559)-621-7000.