Bicyclist killed after hit-and-run, police searching for driver

A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday night.

A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday night.

A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday night.

A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car Saturday night.

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno Police Department is searching for the driver who hit a man on his bicycle on Saturday.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Clinton Avenue near Van Ness Boulevard in Central Fresno.

Police say a witness saw a dark-colored car hit a bicyclist in his 30s before driving off.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.

Officers are investigating what caused the crash.