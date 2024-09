Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Visalia, police say

Visalia police are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Friday night.

Visalia police are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Friday night.

Visalia police are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Friday night.

Visalia police are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Friday night.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Friday night.

Officers found the victim on Douglas near Santa Fe just after 9 pm.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Authorities say the driver left the scene but have not released a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Visalia Police.