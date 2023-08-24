Foster Farms employee killed in hit-and-run crash in Reedley: CHP

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A hit-and-run crash on Foster Farms' property in Reedley left one man dead on Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Melecio Hernandez-Ayala, an employee of Foster Farms, took a company van and started driving around the property on Englehart Avenue in Reedley.

During that drive, officials say he hit a 25-year-old employee who was walking.

The victim later died at the hospital.

Hernandez-Ayala is accused of driving away after the crash.

He later surrendered himself to an officer and did not have a valid driver's license.