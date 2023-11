1 killed in hit-and-run in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a hit-and-run in Tulare County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just before 6 am Tuesday at Avenue 8 and Road 208 in Richgrove.

Officers say the victim died at the scene.

They have not yet been identified.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored truck leaving the area.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the CHP.