Hmong New Year celebration kicks off in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The nation's largest Hmong New Year celebration is now underway in Southeast Fresno.

The fairgrounds are full of food booths and exhibits, meant to cultivate a sense of cultural identity, unity, and dignity within the Hmong community.

A new year ceremony kicked off the celebration Thursday morning.

The festivities will continue through December 31, with tens of thousands of people expected to attend.