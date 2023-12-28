Hmong New Year celebration kicks off in southeast Fresno

Guest speakers include Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Police Chief Paco Balderrama and Valley Congressman Jim Costa.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The nation's largest Hmong New Year celebration is now underway in Southeast Fresno.
The fairgrounds are full of food booths and exhibits, meant to cultivate a sense of cultural identity, unity, and dignity within the Hmong community.
A new year ceremony kicked off the celebration Thursday morning.
The festivities will continue through December 31, with tens of thousands of people expected to attend.