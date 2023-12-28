WATCH LIVE

Hmong New Year celebration kicks off in southeast Fresno

Guest speakers include Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Police Chief Paco Balderrama and Valley Congressman Jim Costa.

Thursday, December 28, 2023 8:06PM
The nation's largest Hmong New Year celebration is now underway in Southeast Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The nation's largest Hmong New Year celebration is now underway in Southeast Fresno.

The fairgrounds are full of food booths and exhibits, meant to cultivate a sense of cultural identity, unity, and dignity within the Hmong community.

A new year ceremony kicked off the celebration Thursday morning.

The festivities will continue through December 31, with tens of thousands of people expected to attend.

