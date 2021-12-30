Hmong New Year Celebration returning to Fresno Fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "The tradition of the Hmong New Year is to celebrate with family and friends at the time that harvest is finished."It's a celebration that has been happening in the Central Valley since the early 80s but had to be skipped in 2020 because of the pandemic.This year, it's back.The seven-day event at the Fresno Fairgrounds has been shortened to just four days as the community continues to deal with COVID impacts. That means fewer vendors and likely fewer visitors.Hoping to ease the impact, Mayor Jerry Dyer and City Council President Luis Chavez presented organizers of Hmong New Year with a sponsorship check for $50,000."This celebration brings people from all over the United States to our community," Dyer said. "That promotes tourism, increases hotels, flights in and out of our airport, restaurants."Plus, new this year to welcome visitors from all across the country to the fairgrounds..."The first bilingual sign in the City of Fresno and it happens to be in the Hmong language," Chavez said. "It is to be able to remind residents year-round that we are the host of the biggest Hmong New Year celebration in America."A celebration meant to reflect the tradition of the old country -- now shared with the people of all backgrounds in Fresno and beyond.The Hmong new year music, performances, food and fun will be back at the fairgrounds Thursday through Sunday.