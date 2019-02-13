Man catches record-size yellowfin tuna off the coast of Mexico

A record-size yellowfin tuna nearly pulled an angler overboard.Take a look at this massive catch.Keith Drouet says he caught the massive fish last weekend while fishing with friends off of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.He says it took him nearly 45 minutes to wrangle in the enormity of a catch.Once they got the tuna out of the water they weighed it and measured it.They estimated the big fish weighs about 450 pounds, that's about 23 pounds heavier than the current all-tackle world record.