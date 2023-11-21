Home remedies to prevent and suppress respiratory illnesses

For many people, the moment they start to have cold or flu symptoms they head to the internet.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For many people, the moment they start to have cold or flu symptoms they head to the internet.

That's where you'll find countless home remedies.

"Social media has brought in a lot of new customers, younger customers, they want to know these home remedies. They want to know natural ways," said Rayana Perez, from Tower Health & Diet Foods.

Perez said the health store on Fulton Street in the Tower District stays busy with people looking to treat their symptoms or boost their immune systems.

"We see a lot of it so we are able to kind of track those patterns of what's going around and what's not. It seems like there's always something going around," said Perez.

What's going around right now is a triple threat: COVID, Influenza, and RSV.

For more serious symptoms, it's best to check with your doctor.

"We're seeing an influx of patients coming in with flu, RSV as well as COVID because of the temperature drop, once the temperature drops, the respiratory viruses get activated, due to the colder temperatures," said Dr. Praveen Buddiga, an Allergist Immunologist.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health is re-implementing a pandemic-era policy to keep patients out of emergency rooms unless necessary.

Paramedics will assess patients they're called to, and only take those in life-threatening situations to the ER. Otherwise, they will refer them to urgent or primary care.

If you don't need to go to the hospital, over-the-counter medications can help you at home.

And there are also natural remedies.

"Elderberry is an anti-viral, so it's really good to take when you feel like you've gotten sick or you feel like you've been exposed to someone that's been sick," said Perez. "Apple cider vinegar, raw honey, ginger, turmeric, those seem to be the staples."

With Thanksgiving this week, and more holiday gatherings fast approaching, remember to stay away from others if you're feeling sick, practice good handwashing, and the health department also recommends getting vaccinated against the flu and COVID.