Home Depot volunteers transform Hospitality House for Central Valley veterans

Team Home Depot is helping the organization Central Valley Veterans transform lives and their doing it by giving one of their resources a face lift. (KFSN)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Team Home Depot is helping the organization Central Valley Veterans transform lives and they are doing it by giving one of their resources a facelift.

The Clovis Team Home Depot is getting ready to change lives by renovating a house.

"We are going to be painting three to four rooms, we are going to be putting in new appliances, we are going to be putting up new baseboards," said Travis Pierce, manager Home Depot in Clovis.

But this home isn't like others, this is the hospitality house is part of non-profit Central Valley Veterans. They work to help veteran families get off the street and into temporary housing, with the goal of getting them back on their feet and finding them a permanent home.



They do run into problems though. The house they are working on is about 50 years old, and veteran Bill Gonzalez says, with that comes challenges.

"You take it one day at a time, that is the biggest thing. Is something breaks down you have to fix it or you have to call somebody to fix it," said Gonzalez.

And that's why a fresh coat of paint and new appliances make a world of difference.

"It makes me feel good because I don't have to do the work," said Bill Gonzalez, Veteran.

But it all couldn't be possible without volunteers like Juan Franco.

"There is a lot of people that come in and out of this home, so giving back to this home and actually putting a piece of my work into it, I feel good," said Franco.

The work only took about 5 hours and team depot says they'll continue to help Central Valley veterans so they can help others.
