Use clean wood that has been dried for at least six months. This will burn cleaner and more efficiently.

Build small fires and never burn garbage.

Directly vent heating devices outside the home. This will reduce exposure to carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide and other harmful particles.

Monitor the air quality in your area. If the air quality is poor, use alternative heating options if available.

If you live with someone with lung or heart disease, use an air filter to reduce the airborne particles.

Wood-burning fireplaces can produce various pollutants that can be harmful to your health. AccuWeather recommends taking these precautions to reduce the risk of adverse health impacts: