Wood-burning fireplaces and your health: What to know to stay safe

Wood-burning fireplaces can produce harmful pollutants, but these precautions reduce the risk of adverse health impacts. (Shutterstock)

Wood-burning fireplaces can produce various pollutants that can be harmful to your health. AccuWeather recommends taking these precautions to reduce the risk of adverse health impacts:

  • Use clean wood that has been dried for at least six months. This will burn cleaner and more efficiently.
  • Build small fires and never burn garbage.
  • Directly vent heating devices outside the home. This will reduce exposure to carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide and other harmful particles.
  • Monitor the air quality in your area. If the air quality is poor, use alternative heating options if available.
  • If you live with someone with lung or heart disease, use an air filter to reduce the airborne particles.

