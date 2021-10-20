death investigation

Driver found dead inside crashed car near Selma, homicide detectives investigating

Investigators say they do not believe the man died as a result of the crash.
By and ABC30.Com Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Driver found dead inside crashed car, detectives investigating

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Selma police responded to a report of a car crash early Wednesday morning just outside the city limits at McCall and Mountain View.

They found a man in his early 60's dead inside a white 2002 Toyota Corolla in this ditch.

Authorities say his injuries were not consistent with a car crash.

Homicide detectives and the crime scene unit from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office are now working to piece together what happened.

We spoke with one neighbor who woke up to a concerning sound.

"All I heard was just gunshots," says Ray Guzman. "They went twice."

Investigators have not released a cause of death, but say the victim is known to sleep in his car and often parks in the general area of where he was found dead.

Neighbors say he was nice, friendly and stayed to himself.

But authorities still have questions.

"Was he homeless, was he working, did he have any current issues with enemies that he may have mad," says Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office. "We really need to find out what was going on in this guys life because your everyday person isn't targeted in this way."

Botti says they believe he was targeted.

"While of course, we want to get this person in custody, they pose a danger," he said. "We don't think this was a random act where other people were potentially in danger like he was earlier in the morning."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyselmacar crashhomicide investigationcrashbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound: Anthropologist
Malcolm X daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC
Astroworld timeline gives organized view of the disaster
Rocker Chris Daughtry says daughter died unexpectedly
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Show More
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
More TOP STORIES News