Man shot and killed in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in central Fresno.Police say the shooting happened just after 2:30 Saturday morning near the intersection of Poplar and Belmont.When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound.First responders rushed him to CRMC but he died at the hospital.Detectives spent the morning investigating the scene and say they still don't have a suspect description.