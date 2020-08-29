FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in central Fresno.
Police say the shooting happened just after 2:30 Saturday morning near the intersection of Poplar and Belmont.
When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound.
First responders rushed him to CRMC but he died at the hospital.
Detectives spent the morning investigating the scene and say they still don't have a suspect description.
Man shot and killed in central Fresno
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News