PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Porterville after a 25-year-old man was found dead outside a hotel.

Officers were called to the Palm Tree Inn on Morton Avenue and Porter Road at about 9 a.m. Monday.

They found an unresponsive man in the parking lot and discovered he was injured and had died.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400