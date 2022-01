TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives have arrested two men in connection to a murder in Tulare County, but the search for a third and final suspect continues.Investigators say 31-year-old David Cain and 30-year-old Dewon Alexander are accused of murdering 35-year-old Albert Vincent Regalado.Regalado was found in a field near Avenue 244 last month.Deputies say 30-year-old Brian Newton is still at large. He's the final suspect in the homicide investigation.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.