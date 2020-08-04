Several injured in shooting near massive house party in LA where many seen without masks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6351138" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Gavin Newsom shared "early good signs" that things may be getting better in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

LOS ANGELES -- Four people were injured in a shooting near a massive house party in Los Angeles on Monday where there was little social distancing and even fewer masks.Just before 1 a.m., crews responded to a reported shooting where three victims were found. Two victims are in critical condition. All three were transported to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.A fourth person suffered a wrist injury while fleeing the scene, fire officials said.The Los Angeles Police Department showed up at the mansion gates earlier but the huge party just kept on going.Views from a helicopter found several hundred people and several dozen cars in the long driveway.There was a food truck in the driveway and a DJ by the swimming pool.The LAPD told the ABC affiliate in Los Angeles there was nothing they could do earlier because the partygoers weren't breaking any laws, and they're not enforcing health code violations.