Merced County deputies asking for help solving deadly shooting at party

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office needs your help to solve a deadly shooting.18-year-old Mateo Soriano died and three others were hurt when shots rang out at a house party."There was a 15-year-old victim, a female, who will be paralyzed from the waist down for the rest of her life," says Merced County Sgt. Clint Landrum.The shooting happened on May 28th at Cowden and Bright in the Beachwood area.Deputies say there were 100 or more people at the party but not many witnesses have come forward.Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office. You can remain anonymous.