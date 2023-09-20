A 507-acre proposed project by West Star Construction could bring over 3,300 homes to northwest Visalia.

New development proposal could bring thousands of homes to Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 507-acre proposed project by West Star Construction could bring over 3,300 homes to northwest Visalia.

The development, currently managed by Hayes Ranch, would be called Carleton Acres.

It would sit on Shirk and Akers Street- between Riggin Ave and Avenue 320.

Most of which is agricultural land.

Plans are expected to be presented to Visalia's city council soon.

"We're excited because it provides more opportunities for people to own homes it's it's a great community, a great development, and they really truly create a community there with the parks in the past. Shannon Ranch has done that before, and this will be their next development so we're excited that they have chosen Visalia to do this," says Visalia City Mayor Brian Poochigian, who has described Visalia as ever-growing.

He says in the last couple of decades, they have increased their population by about 50,000 people.

The proposed plans will help accommodate the growing city.

"It's always great to have more options. You know you have the way the housing market works. You have people who get their starter homes and then move into the next one, and it's more inventory, and it gives our residence more options and places to live," says Poochigian.

If approved by the council, Carleton Acres would be near Ridgeview middle school.

It's also the area where a rumored Costco could open. "nothing has been finalized. We would be excited if they chose that location, but they're still in the process of choosing their location," says Poochigian.

And although nothing is set in stone, the possibility for growth is promising, "It shows that we have a well planned out community and people see that I want to be part of that and the long-term plan has been working and I love to see the city grow but grow smart," mentions Poochigian.

The city Council meets twice a month. Their next meeting is on October 2.

The proposed plans are public, and a link can be found here.

