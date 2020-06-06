New housing community opens in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Residences at the Row are now open."We've very excited to now start the leasing process and invite people in to start creating memories here in our development," said Vincent Ricchiuti, managing partner.Ricchiuti is one of the managing partners of the Row at Heritage Grove.It's one development within the master plan growth area.Two local farming families, the Parnagians and Richiuttis, have joined forces. The Row is their first project."This was farmland before. We used to grow plums on this property. Now it's a mixed-use property where we have townhomes, stacked flats, and we have future retail as well. All on this 20-acre site," Ricchiuti said.One-bedroom apartment flats are in the $1600 range. We got a look at the floor plans which range from one to three bedrooms.Ricchiuti says they wanted to create outdoor spaces for everyone. The grounds have four different parts from a bocce ball court to a dog park that's going up.The pool and clubhouse are the center of the living area. There's also a gym and walkable areas.Construction is underway on the retail portion along Shepherd and Willow."We have 255 apartments next to the retail so we think the synergy between the two will be great. When you live here you can walk and get a cup of coffee or grab a drink from the bar and go back home and really live in this community," Ricchiuti said.Talks are underway with different companies. The hope is to complete the retail portion at the end of summer and have businesses open by winter.Another housing community will be built across the street at Shepherd and Willow.Overall, the Heritage Grove area will consist of 2,500 acres of living and retail spaces in the future.