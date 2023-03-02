Housing Watch: Down payment assistance on homes for low-income Valley families

Several programs through the city of Fresno offer down payment assistance for low to moderate-income families.

The city of Fresno and several non-profit groups are taking action to help more families navigate the process and find funding.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The dream of homeownership appears to be drifting farther away for many people.

"What we recognize in Fresno is the housing market has sky-rocketed," says Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. "It's very difficult to pay rent, it's very difficult to pay a mortgage and so people need assistance."

A program through Bank of America can provide up to $17,500 for down payment assistance.

Another one is handled by the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.

"They offer $22,500 for first-time homebuyers through assistance," Dyer said. "That's through the WISH program."

The rate of homeownership among minority families in Fresno is 19% lower than white families, according to Construction Coverage.

Aisha Allen with Realtist of Fresno County helps connect people with programs such as one offered through Self-Help Credit Union.

"They recently rolled out two new programs that help cover down payment," Allen said.

Allen says those programs are made for families making about $35,000 a year, but other factors are considered.

Realtist seeks to increase homeownership through education.

It offers workshops to let homebuyers know about available resources.

"Actually, there is a good amount of people who end up qualifying that weren't expecting to qualify at all," Allen said.

That is the key -- you never know unless you apply.

