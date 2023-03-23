A project designed to both revitalize downtown Fresno and house more families has been completed.

Housing Watch: New affordable housing units set to open in downtown Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A project designed to both revitalize downtown Fresno and house more families has been completed.

Finding affordable housing is extremely difficult for many low income families.

The Monarch @ Chinatown represents a fresh start and in some cases, a dramatic change.

All 63-year-old David Segura ever wanted was a quiet place to listen to his records.

Segura works at a Sanger group home.

He didn't have a place to stay until he recently moved into The Monarch @ Chinatown.

"Because I was living in my car for all through winter and end of summer," Segura explained.

Segura was one of more than 3,000 people who applied for the 57 affordable housing units available here.

He said he sent emails every single day.

"And God willing, they provided me with a spot here," said Segura.

Moving into his studio apartment has been a life-changing experience.

"Aw man, the shower alone was the key because bird bathing in the car, then going to work, that wasn't too cool. But hey, I survived," Segura said.

A mural in the lobby of the Monarch illustrates both the past and the future of Chinatown.

It includes High Speed Rail.

Fresno Housing Chief Real Estate Officer Michael Duarte is thrilled to see families getting comfortable in their new building.

"This project is transformational in many ways. It's transformational for Chinatown but it's also the building type. Higher density four-story with high efficiency, I think, is going to be a model going forward," said Durate.

A parking garage is available and the spacious second floor courtyard features table tennis and plenty of seating area.

"As you can see we have BBQ and kind of a BBQ hangout area. We have bocce ball," Segura said.

Segura says his new place offers space for his Hot Wheels collection and allows him to enjoy life more.

"Laying down in my bed here. Peace and quiet. Safe. Stuff like that because anything could have happened to me living in the car but thank God nothing happened."

A grand opening celebration will be held at the Monarch @ Chinatown on Friday.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.