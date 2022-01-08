new year new you

Want to stick to healthy habits this year? Fresno wellness coach tells you how

Many people like to ring in the new year with resolutions, but might find it difficult to turn them into habits.
By
Fresno wellness coach tells you how to stick to healthy habits

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's nothing like an opportunity to start fresh. Many people like to ring in the new year with resolutions.

But when it comes to creating new habits or goals, some might find it difficult to stick with them.

Action News spoke to a Fresno wellness coach about how you can stick to healthy habits.

Ashley Sanchez, with Balanced & Connected Coaching, guides women through their wellness journeys - whether that's diet and nutrition, managing stress and anxiety, or goal-setting.

Sanchez tells her clients the key to success is to start small and make SMART goals.

SMART stands for: Specific; Measurable; Attainable; Relevant; Time-Based

"They're like more manageable, smaller and in a specific timeframe that you can reach these goals," explained Sanchez.

For example, if the overall goal is to eat healthier because you're always eating out, create a SMART goal to only eat out twice a week.

Sanchez also said to celebrate your wins, no matter how big or small.
If you experience a setback, she said it's okay and to show yourself grace.

"That's where we have to learn to just talk to ourselves and remind ourselves that it's okay, that it's not failure," Sanchez said.

She also recommends telling people about your goals by finding a trusted support system that will hold you accountable.

"I've noticed, just from my own experience, that when you start doing something yourself, the people around you notice and they start changing their habits as well," said Sanchez. "Then you guys are kind of in it together."

According to experts, it usually takes an average of 90-180 days to create a routine.

Some of those days may be tougher than others, but Sanchez said it's important to remember it will pay off, as you are becoming a better version of yourself.

