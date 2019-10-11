accuweather

Wildfire masks: How to best protect yourself from smoke during a fire

To avoid breathing wildfire smoke, it's important to have the right gear.

Dust masks, bandanas and damp pieces of cloth won't adequately protect you from inhaling fine particulate matter like PM2.5.

"The tiny particles in the smoke and any other kind of PM2.5 can filter down into your lungs and get into your bloodstream," according to AccuWeather meteorologist Faith Eherts.

Experts recommend that you stick with masks specifically made to keep you safe.

"The big two would be the N95- or N100-style masks. They're rated and designed to filter particulates you could find in the air," added AccuWeather meteorologist Evan Duffey.

The N95 and N100 designations refer to the mask's ability to filter 95 or 100 percent of particulate matter.

If you have a heart or lung problem, consult a doctor before wearing a mask.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
accuweatherbrush firefirewildfirefire safetysevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Millions of crickets swamp city amid 'perfect storm' of weather conditions
Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
Wednesday night to bring 2nd meteor shower in 2 nights
Pakistan earthquake kills 19, wounds 300
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California man dependent on oxygen died during PG&E power shut off, official says
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
California adopts broadest US rules for seizing guns
California to require abortion medication at public colleges
If you spot this snakehead fish, officials say kill it
PG&E says power restored to 74 percent of customers
Unruly crowd, audio problems disrupt Jo Koy show in Fresno
Show More
Briceburg Fire: 4,905 acres, 30 percent contained
Singed rabbit flees Southern Calif. wildfire, taken to animal hospital
Northeast Fresno standoff ends after man surrenders to authorities
PG&E power shutoff: Power restored to more than half of all affected customers
33-year-old man in custody after Madera authorities surround home
More TOP STORIES News