New Huckleberry's location opens in northwest Fresno

A new spot for breakfast and lunch is now open in northwest Fresno. Huckleberry's held its grand opening Monday morning on Shaw near Blythe.

The restaurant serves up southern food with a California twist, including beignets. (KFSN) -- A new spot for breakfast and lunch is now open in northwest Fresno.

The owners of this location own two of the three other Huckleberry's in Fresno.

They say it took about two years to get to this restaurant up and running - partly due to challenges caused by the pandemic.

But they have high hopes for the future.

"We're so excited to finally be open and serve people on this side of town," says Brandon Tavakoli. "A lot of people on this side of town don't know about Huckleberry's. There's not a lot of breakfast on this side of town, so we're definitely eager to serve everyone."

Along with the four Huckleberry's now in Fresno and Clovis, two more are in the works for the San Joaquin Valley.