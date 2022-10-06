Fresno Unified teacher arrested for having child sex abuse material, deputies say

Hunter Carlis is a 6th grade teacher at Ayer Elementary. He was also a substitute teacher from September 2020 through August 2021.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Unified teacher has been arrested after deputies say he was in possession of child sex abuse material.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office and Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force took 30-year-old Hunter Carlis into custody on Thursday.

ICAC officials were monitoring the sharing of certain files and linked them to a home on N. Prospect Ave.

A search warrant was served at Carlis' home, and deputies say multiple devices were taken that contained photos of children who are not wearing any clothes.

Fresno Unified officials say Carlis has been put on administrative leave as the investigation is ongoing.

The full statement reads: "As soon as we became aware of the arrest, Mr. Carlis was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. His arrest, based on the felony charge, is deeply disturbing. All behavior by Fresno Unified staff should have the highest standards of professionalism. The misconduct that led to these charges is absolutely unacceptable for anyone, especially an educator.

Student safety is a top priority for the district and as such, we are fully cooperating with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and will continue to do so throughout the course of its investigation. We're taking measures to ensure classes are not disrupted and additional support staff will be on campus for students and staff."

Authorities say there is a possibility Carlis has had inappropriate contact with children, which has not been reported. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Carlis was booked into the Fresno County Jail with bail set at $20,000 dollars.