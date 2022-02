HURON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Huron police are looking for a missing 74-year-old man.Isidro Valdes Alcocer was last seen Friday night. He was wearing a green hat, gray shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.He is 5'7" and 140 pounds with brown eyes.He's considered at risk.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Huron Police.