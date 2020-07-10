accuweather

Hurricane hacks: Food in the washing machine and more

When preparing for a hurricane, there are things you can do to make sure your stuff stays safe and dry, even if the power goes out.

Check out these cool hacks from AccuWeather.

FOOD

If you need extra storage for food, try keeping it in your washing machine. You can pack the food in with ice because it will drain out after it melts. What's more, the metal will continue to help keep the food cold after the ice melts.

SEE ALSO: Foods to stock up on before a storm hits

WATER

If losing power also means losing water in your home, be sure to plan ahead.

During storms, you can store water in your bathtub so you have some ready for the toilet. Also, be sure to take a shower before the storm hits.

POSSESSIONS

If you're worried about things getting wet, a dishwasher is a good place to keep them dry because it is sealed off so well. Put your stuff inside a zip-close bag before storing it in there. Just make sure you don't forget to retrieve the items after the storm!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherhurricane dorianwaterfoodhome tiphurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Bright comet now visible to naked eye in July night sky
Lightning strikes frighteningly close to state trooper: VIDEO
Why do we set off fireworks on July 4th?
DIY backyard water park-style ideas for your family this summer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kingsburg firefighter, wife accused of abusing 5-year-old son
Authorities investigating homicide in eastern Fresno County
Racist rant: Consequences and an apology after Fresno bar incident
Central California coronavirus cases
13 people contract COVID-19 at Livingston Foster Farms facility
Firebaugh community comes together to help toddler fighting cancer
EDD talks extra $600 payment, long wait times
Show More
Tulare Co. officers helping in search for 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera
FUSD urges parents to decide on how their kids will learn
Some CA inmates will earn 12 weeks credit for good behavior during COVID-19
2nd COVID-19 patient receives rare double-lung transplant
Officers in deadly Breonna Taylor raid thought she was alone
More TOP STORIES News