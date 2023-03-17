A new scalp treatment gains popularity at Northeast Fresno Medical Spa

The secret to healthier, thicker hair is being found in a new type of scalp treatment.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The secret to healthier, thicker hair is being found in a new type of scalp treatment.

HydraFacial Keravive is slowly gaining popularity at a northeast Fresno medical spa.

Veronika Davis is a licensed cosmetologist and medical assistant at Body del Sol. She's trained and certified in providing the Keravive treatment -- what she calls a "facial for your scalp."

"You'll want to do it once a month for three consecutive months, and then six-month follow ups," Davis explained.

She likes to start the appointment with an in-depth look at the patient's scalp through a dermatoscope -- to see how dirty it is.

"Scalp health is super important for anybody who has thinning hair, dry hair, excess product buildup," Davis said. "If you're using dry shampoos, deep conditioners, all that can get stuck and clogged in your follicles, and then that contributes to thinning hair, a lot of shedding."

Keravive is a three-step process tailored to the patient's needs.

It starts off with cleansing and exfoliating the scalp with a vacuum-like tool that collects excess oil, dirt and debris.

That's followed by hydrating and nourishing the hair follicles with a protein serum.

Davis also likes to add in red-light therapy.

"It helps stimulate those hair follicles after we already cleansed them out and gave them a lot of good food to help them grow," she said.

Patients then continue Step 3 by using a take-home serum spray daily.

Martha Gonzalez said she's only seen positive results following her appointments.

"After she did my treatment, I felt my scalp was very cleansed, very rejuvenated, healthy," Gonzalez shared. "I did notice those sparse areas that were thinning, I did notice some growth and thickening as well.

Davis has treated women and men of all ages, because she said Keravive is beneficial for everyone.

Once the treatment is over, Davis and her patient look through a clear jar at all the gunk collected from the scalp.