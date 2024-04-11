'Rollie Rollie' ice cream shop in Clovis closing

The owners say a new concept will be coming soon to the building where "Rollie Rollie" is currently located.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique ice cream shop in Clovis is preparing to close its doors.

Rollie Rollie will officially close next Monday, April 15th.

The owners made the announcement on Facebook this week, thanking customers for their support.

The shop on Herndon and Fowler Avenues serves rolled ice cream and boba tea.

The owners say a new concept will be coming soon to the building where "Rollie Rollie" is currently located.

The ice cream shop will be open from 11 am to 9 pm every day through Monday.