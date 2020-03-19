Ike's Love and Sandwiches offering free toilet paper roll with every purchase

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amid the coronavirus outbreak, two items have become highly sought after - take-out food and toilet paper.Sandwich shop 'Ike's Love and Sandwiches' is using the opportunity to offer up both to customers, offering a free roll of toilet paper with every purchase."We got your back(side)," said the store in a cheeky statement.Considering the store's sandwiches cost an average of about $10, that would turn out to be one expensive roll of toilet paper. But now that store shelves are going empty as shoppers rush to stock up for an emergency, Ike's offer may turn out to be a particularly tempting one.To get the free roll of toilet paper, customers must buy and pick up their sandwich at the store.The offer does not apply to delivery, but Ike's is making all delivery free if you order from them through their app.Ike's has two locations in Fresno - one at Campus Pointe and the other at West Palmdon.