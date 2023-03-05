Evacuation order issued for a Bass Lake Mobile Home Park

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An evacuation order has been issued by the Madera County Sheriff's Office for a Bass Lake mobile home park due to increased snowfall.

Residents of the Sierra Springs Mobile Home Park on Road 274 have been ordered to leave their homes as the snow is causing a hazard to the roofs.

Officials say there is an immediate threat to life.

An evacuation shelter has been established at the Oakhurst Community Center, located at 39800 Road 425B.

If anyone is in need of evacuation assistance, call 911.

