Migrants encamped in Tijuana detail their stories as they seek asylum in U.S.

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. -- Immigration remains a source of heated national debate under the Biden administration.Anabel Munoz from our sister station, KABC-TV, traveled to the Mexico-California border to take a firsthand look at the situation for migrants.She visited encampments on the Mexico side with a legal-aid group and spoke to migrants who are hoping to enter the United States.Some have been camped out in tents near Tijuana for a year waiting for asylum. Many of them told stories of violence in their homeland, and beloved family members missing or facing serious danger while trying to reach the United States.