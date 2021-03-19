Migrants encamped in Tijuana detail their stories as they seek asylum in U.S.

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. -- Immigration remains a source of heated national debate under the Biden administration.
Anabel Munoz from our sister station, KABC-TV, traveled to the Mexico-California border to take a firsthand look at the situation for migrants.
She visited encampments on the Mexico side with a legal-aid group and spoke to migrants who are hoping to enter the United States.
Some have been camped out in tents near Tijuana for a year waiting for asylum. Many of them told stories of violence in their homeland, and beloved family members missing or facing serious danger while trying to reach the United States.
