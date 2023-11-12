Children's nightgowns recalled due to burn hazard

Thousands of iMOONZZZ children's nightgowns that were sold on Amazon have been recalled due to a burn hazard.

The recall affects more than 13,000 nightgowns that were sold by iMOONZZZ exclusively on Amazon between March and June of this year.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the nightgowns failed to meet the flammability standards for children's sleepwear and pose a risk of burn injuries.

The nightgowns are made in China, have washing instructions printed on a sewn-in, side-seam label, and are sold in various colors, patterns, and sizes.

The safety commission said no injuries have been reported.

Anyone who has purchased the product is urged to stop using it and contact iMOONZZZ for a refund.