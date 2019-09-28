Impaired truck driver kills teen in Fresno County crash

CHP officers say a failed sobriety test proved a man drove under the influence of drugs when he ran a stop sign and killed a teenager Friday night in Fresno County.

They say 31-year-old Andre Hill, Jr., crashed his semi truck into a car driven by 19-year-old Olivia Mendoza at Mountain View and Clovis just after 7 p.m.

He also crashed head-on into another semi, but that driver suffered only minor injuries.

Officers say the Baltimore, Md., truck driver couldn't walk a straight line and they believe he was high on marijuana.


CHP officers arrested him for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges. His bail is set at $98,500.
