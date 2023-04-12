Homeowners work to fix flood damage as some insurance companies leave California

After record rainfall, homes across the Central Valley remain flooded or flood-damaged.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- After record rainfall, homes across the Central Valley remain flooded or flood-damaged.

As homeowners look to make necessary repairs, the Contractors State Licensing Board (CSLB) says to be aware of red flags.

"People are not supposed to be price gauging, especially during this disaster time. That actually can be a felony. That's one of the things that is key, making sure nobody is taking advantage of disaster survivors," said Katherine White, a spokeswoman for CSLB.

White said homeowners need to remember that repairs over $500 need a licensed contractor. She also advised getting the agreement in writing with as much detail as possible about the work being done and the cost.

To find out if a contractor is licensed, you can check the CSLB website.

A new concern for homeowners, some are being dropped from their insurance companies, simply because they live in California.

"California has had a lot of natural disasters in the past 5 or 6 years, how do you get over that? They're paying more than their making," said Dave Peck, Insurance Agent & Financial Advisor with Horace Mann.

Peck said one of the biggest problems right now is the Department of Insurance is not allowing companies to increase rates.

"That might sound good to the consumer, but it's going to eventually catch up," said Peck.

It is important for homeowners to know they're entitled to insurance -- but it might take some work to find a company.

The California FAIR plan is always an option.