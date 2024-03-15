Family say Jameson was at Rotary Park for his little brother's baseball practice last Thursday.

Community members in Sanger come together to remember 10-year-old Jameson Doyle

The Sanger community came together to hold a candlelight vigil to honor 10-year-old Jameson Doyle, who was tragically hit and killed by a truck.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People came together for a candlelight vigil to honor the 10-year-old.

The tribute took place at the same park where he was tragically hit and killed by a truck.

It was a very somber and emotional night for many people. For some parents, what happened to Jameson hits too close to home.

At a baseball field at Rotary Park, 10-year-old Jameson Doyle spent some of his life playing baseball there. But on Friday evening, friends, loved ones, and community members came to remember him.

Families holding each other tight and close.

"The last several years, Jameson decided not to play baseball. There were sports that won his heart," said Jared Krum the President of the Sanger Youth Baseball Association.

"But there he was night after night, supporting friends and family at games and practices with a big smile on his face."

As people walked onto the field they were given a candle, burning bright in the night.

Many shedding tears as words of comfort and healing were shared.

"We're still one team," said Debra Jacob Macias. "We're one town, we're one tribe, and we're one team. That's what this community is known for."

While not everyone there knew Jameson, they still feel connected.

"To lose one from your circle it's devastating," said Macias. "He'll be remembered forever. Every game from here on our will be for Jameson. This town will always remember him."

Krum said they would dedicate this upcoming season to Jameson and his family.

Family members told ABC30 Jameson was at Rotary Park for his little brother's baseball practice last Thursday. At the time, he was inside his family's truck doing homework when he stepped out to say hi to his friends and was hit.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Jameson was just shy of his 11th birthday.

