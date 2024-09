Team dedicates softball game to 10-year-old boy killed in Sanger

Sanger softball players dedicated their game to a young athlete who was tragically killed.

Sanger softball players dedicated their game to a young athlete who was tragically killed.

Sanger softball players dedicated their game to a young athlete who was tragically killed.

Sanger softball players dedicated their game to a young athlete who was tragically killed.

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sanger softball players dedicated their game to a young athlete who was tragically killed.

The Sanger High Varsity team held a 'moment of silence' for Jameson Doyle before their home opener on Tuesday night.

The 5th grader from Quail Lake Elementary was hit by a truck near Rotary Park last Thursday night.

Since then, support has been pouring in for the 10-year-old's family from his school and sports community.